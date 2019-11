Another 168 refugees and migrants from Lesvos and Chios arrived at the port of Piraeus on Thursday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Later in the day, the ferry Nissos Rodos will bring 15 migrants and refugees from Kos and Blue Star Patmos will transfer 14 people from Leros.

The new arrivals will board coaches waiting at the port and head to their final destinations.