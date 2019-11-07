Mitsotakis says nation’s bicentenary party a time of 'reflection'

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis opened on Thursday the proceedings of a committee that will oversee preparations to mark the bicentenary of the 19th-century Greek revolt against Ottoman Turkey that led to the creation of the modern state, saying the event will be "an opportunity for reflection" and to "become re-acquainted" with Greek history and identity.

Speaking at a special session of the Parliament, Mitsotakis said the celebrations concern "every citizen" and aim to have a “unifying” message.

The session is attended by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and the head of the "Greece 2021" organising committee, businesswoman Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, who also addressed lawmakers.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Historians Mark Mazower and Stathis Kalyvas are among several eminent academics who will join the 30-member committee.

Nicos Mouzelis, an emeritus sociology professor at the London School of Economics, and Konstantinos Tsoukalos, a renowned Greek sociologist and criminologist, are also to join the panel.