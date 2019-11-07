Commission: Greek growth seen at 1.8 pct this year, 2.3 pct for 2020

Greece’s economy is expected to grow 1.8 percent this year and 2.3 percent in 2020, according to the European Commission’s autumn forecasts released on Thursday.

Economic growth is expected to slow to 2 percent in 2021, the same data showed.

As for unemployment, the Commission expects it to lower to 17.3 percent this year and decline further to 15.4 percent in 2020 and 14 percent in 2021. Employment is projected to grow by 2.2 percent in 2019 and 2020 and then 1.4 percent in 2021.

The general government surplus is expected to reach 1.3 percent in 2019, 1 percent next year, and 1.1 percent in 2021.

Public debt is forecast to total 175.2 percent in 2019, decline to 169.3 percent in 2020 and to 163.1 percent in 2021.