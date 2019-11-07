Vinyl Market | Athens | November 8-10

The Technopolis cultural complex is hosting the annual Vinyl Market, a cornucopia of new collections, fresh releases and collectibles on vinyl, as well as a broad range of CDs, posters, magazines and other music-related memorabilia this weekend. Opening hours are 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free of charge.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos & Persefonis, Gazi, tel 213.010.9300