WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Vinyl Market | Athens | November 8-10

TAGS: Music, Shopping

The Technopolis cultural complex is hosting the annual Vinyl Market, a cornucopia of new collections, fresh releases and collectibles on vinyl, as well as a broad range of CDs, posters, magazines and other music-related memorabilia this weekend. Opening hours are 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free of charge.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos & Persefonis, Gazi, tel 213.010.9300    

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 