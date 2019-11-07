Mitsotakis, Zaev to meet again at business event on Nov. 14
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with North Macedonia’s Zoran Zaev on November 14, on the sidelines of the Thessaloniki Summit 2019, a business event organized by the Federation of Industries of Greece (SBE).
Their first meeting was on September 24 in New York, on the sidelines of a UN meeting, as part of Mitsotakis’ contacts with leaders from the western Balkans.
In Thessaloniki, the premier will also meet with Bulgaria’s Boyko Borisov.