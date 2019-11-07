NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mitsotakis, Zaev to meet again at business event on Nov. 14

TAGS: Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with North Macedonia’s Zoran Zaev on November 14, on the sidelines of the Thessaloniki Summit 2019, a business event organized by the Federation of Industries of Greece (SBE).

Their first meeting was on September 24 in New York, on the sidelines of a UN meeting, as part of Mitsotakis’ contacts with leaders from the western Balkans.

In Thessaloniki, the premier will also meet with Bulgaria’s Boyko Borisov.

