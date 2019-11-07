Light in Babylon | Athens | November 8

Istanbul-based multiethnic folk act Light in Babylon makes its first appearance in Greece on Friday, November 8. The band, best known for its fresh take on traditional music from different parts of the Mediterranean and the Middle East, including Sephardic melodies, will perform tracks from its two albums, 2012’s “Life Sometimes Doesn’t Give You Space” and 2016’s “Yeni Dunya” (or New World in Turkish), as well as new material. Tickets cost 17 euros in advance from www.viva.gr and by calling 11876, and 20 euros at the door, which opens at 9 p.m.



Kyttaro, Ipeirou & Acharnon, tel 210.822.4134