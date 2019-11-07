Joaquin Cortes | Athens | November 9 & 10

Hailed as the “King of Flamenco,” Spanish dancer Joaquin Cortes and his ensemble return to Athens to perform as part of the Christmas Theater program of events at the Galatsi Olympic Hall. The act was originally booked to perform its new production, “Esencia,” on Saturday alone, but organizers have added another date on Sunday after tickets sold out. Both shows start at 8 p.m. and tickets, ranging from 30 to 90 euros, can be purchased at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876. Seating for wheelchair users can be reserved on 211.770.1700. The Christmas Theater's full program is available at www.christmastheater.gr, though the website is in Greek only.



Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 210.214.3300