Former PM aide’s declaration of wealth cleared

A special parliamentary committee tasked with probing possible discrepancies in the declarations of wealth of political personnel decided on Thursday to consign to the archive a file on Stavros Papastavrou, an ex-aide of former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras.

After examining the file, which included additional evidence Papastavrou was asked to present to the panel, the committee found that there was nothing amiss with the declaration of wealth, a document known in Greek as “pothen esches,” that Papastavrou had submitted in 2012, when he worked as Samaras’ aide.