Israel-Hellenic Forum to hold first meeting in Jerusalem

The Israel-Hellenic Forum will hold its first gathering between November 12-14 in Jerusalem.



More than 30 prominent journalists and academics from Greece and Cyprus will take part in the meeting, which will include sessions on the strategic importance of regional alliances, economic developments in the wider area, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US-Israeli ties, Israel’s relationship with Arab states, Greek-Jewish relations, innovation, tourism and humanitarian aid.



Established by the B’nai B’rith World Center in Jerusalem, the Israel-Hellenic Forum aims to bring together Israeli, Greek, Cypriot and other related academics, intellectuals and public figures who support closer ties between the three countries.



“It is our firm belief that the challenges facing Israel, Greece and Cyprus make it incumbent upon those who seek to promote a peaceful, inclusive and tolerant eastern Mediterranean to promote this notion to civil society, in academia and to the public at large,” B’nai B’rith World Center-Jerusalem Director Alan Schneider said.