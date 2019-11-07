Gas stations targeted in northern Athens

Police in northern Athens on Thursday were seeking the perpetrators behind a blast at a gas station in Glyka Nera.



The attack at 4.30 a.m., which is believed to have been carried out using dynamite, left a crater in the ground in front of the gas station but caused no injuries.



Bomb disposal experts transferred the remnants of the device to the police’s forensics department.



Slightly earlier, at 4.15 a.m., two unknown assailants held up a gas station in Maroussi.



One of the pair threatened the station attendant with a knife while the other emptied the register, according to police.