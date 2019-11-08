University building defaced by vandals

The authorities’ decision to evacuate a building owned by the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) in central Athens that had been occupied by squatters for about 13 years on Saturday has sparked clashes between riot police and self-styled anarchists who use the campus as a base from which to launch attacks. University authorities warned Thursday that the latest wave of violence, including vandalism of the AUEB building which was recently cleaned up on the occasion of its centennial, disrupts university operation while jeopardizing the safety of students and academic staff.