Three riot police officers on duty in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia were injured on Thursday night when their squad came under attack by a group of some 25 self-styled anarchists lobbing homemade firebombs.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday night on the corner of Harilaou Trikoupi and Methoni streets. Of the three officers who were injured, one was discharged from the 401 Military Hospital in the early hours of Friday, while the second was being treated for burns and the third for an injury to the head.

Police questioned 17 people in connection with the attack and arrested one suspect, identified as one of the oldest and most active members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon).

The Union of the Hellenic Police’s special guards decried the attack in a post on Facebook, saying that the assailants were intent on “burning [the officers] alive.”