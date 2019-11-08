NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Search under way for 28-year-old reported missing from migrant boat

The search for a 28-year-old man who was reported as having fallen overboard from a migrant boat sailing from Turkey to Greece failed to bear fruit on Thursday and was relaunched at first light on Friday.

The unidentified 28-year-old man reportedly fell into the water southeast of the island of Kos on Thursday, the Hellenic Coast Guard said in an announcement.

His fellow passengers, a group of 20 migrants and refugees, managed to land safely on the eastern Aegean island, where they reported the incident.

