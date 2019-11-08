Greek FM to meet Turkish counterpart in Geneva

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Geneva on Friday, on the sidelines of a Western Balkans summit organized by the World Economic Forum.

An announcement on the Greek Foreign Ministry’s website did not specify what the two officials will be discussing, apart from “bilateral and regional issues,” though the meeting will be first between a Greek and Turkish official since the launch of Ankara’s campaign in Syria and comes at a period of increased tension between the two countries.

On Thursday alone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated threats to “open the gates” to Europe for millions of Syrian refugees, while authorities in Ankara published a video claiming that Turkey’s Yavuz drillship was embarking on a second operation within block 7 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, meanwhile, told reporters on Wednesday that the country’s Fatih drillship would begin operations “in a new location” soon.