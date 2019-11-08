Greek FinMin to meet with EU Commissioner Moscovici in Brussels

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will be meeting on Friday with European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici in Brussels, where the Greek official attended Thursday’s Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers.

Staikouras and Moscovici are expected to discuss Greece’s progress ahead of the fourth enhanced surveillance report, due to be released on November 20, following a positive assessment on the progress of the Greek economy from the European Commission on Thursday.

“A recovery currently under way is likely to be supported by profits in exports and fiscal policy measures aimed to strengthen investments and lower labor cost, the Commission said in its autumn forecasts report on Thursday.

“The general government surplus is projected to reach record-levels in 2019 for the fourth successive year, facilitating a more rapid reduction of public debt. Greece is expected to achieve its agreed fiscal targets while it will also improve the quality of its finances,” the report added.

Staikouras also held talks with European Commission vice-president in charge of financial stability Valdis Dombrovskis on Thursday.

The Latvian official hailed the “good meeting” with Staikouras in a post on Twitter, saying they discussed progress on tackling non-performing loans and preparations for the fourth performance review.