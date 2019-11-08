Three Culture Ministry associations challenge Elliniko development plan

Three associations representing different departments of Greece’s Ministry of Culture announced on Friday that they have filed a motion with the Council of State challenging the development of the plot of Athens’ former airport on the southern coast of Elliniko.

In a public announcement, the associations of Culture Ministry Workers for Attica, Mainland Greece and the Islands, the Conservators of Antiquities and Greek Archaeologists said they have filed a motion with the country’s highest administrative court to cancel a joint ministerial decision from October 3 granting approval to the zoning studies for the Elliniko development, arguing that the area in question includes an archaeological site.

According to the associations, the area that is slated for development into a metropolitan park, condominiums, a casino and other residential and leisure activities, comprises the Cape of Aghios Kosmas, an archaeological site that is under excavation and which the ministry plans to open to the public at some point in the future.