Education minister condemns Rouvikonas raid on her office

Education Minister Niki Kerameus on Friday condemned a vandalism attack on her private office in downtown Athens, in which around half a dozen members of the Rouvikonas anarchist group splashed paint on the entrance door and spray-painted slogans on the wall.

“Every attempt at terrorization, intimidation, bypassing the law and democratic dialogue is completely condemnable,” Kerameus said in a statement shortly after the incident.

“We will continue to talk and present our arguments, even if some have become accustomed to using violence to impose their opinions,” he added.

Her statement echoed that of government spokesman Stelios Petsas, who said that the administration “will not be intimidated and will carry on its work to modernize and upgrade public universities.”

In a video posted on social media, Rouvikonas claimed that the action was in protest at the government’s decision to lift a ban on law enforcement officers from entering university campuses.