Madama Butterfly | Thessaloniki & Athens | November 9 & 16

The Thessaloniki Concert Hall is screening a production of Giacomo Puccini’s heart-wrenching drama “Madama Butterfly” live from the Metropolitan Opera in New York on Saturday, November 9, with the Athens Concert Hall following suit a week later, on November 16. Hui He stars as the devoted geisha who sacrifices everything for the dashing American navy officer Pinkerton, sung by Andrea Care. Elizabeth DeShong is her devoted companion Suzuki and Paulo Szot is Sharpless, a role that he has previously sung at the Marseilles Opera. Anthony Minghella’s beautiful production is conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi. Both screenings start at 7.55 p.m. Tickets for Thessaloniki cost 15 euros (www.tch.gr) and for Athens 20 and 25 euros (www.megaron.gr).



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800;

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333