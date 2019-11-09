Wine Roads | Northern Greece | November 10 & 24

Wine Roads of Northern Greece celebrates European Day of Wine Tourism with special tours and events at the estates of its member-winemakers on Sunday, November 10. They will also be open on Sunday, November 24. The participating wineries are: Katsaros in Krania on the Mount Olympus Trail; Averoff, Glinavos and Zoinos in Epirus; Kamkouti, Vogiatzi, Dio Filoi, Stergiou, Dimopoulos and Alpha on the Lakes Trail; Boutari, Foundi, Kir-Yianni and Vaeni on the Naoussa Trail; Chatzivaritis in Goumenissa, Pella; Kechris, Florian and Gerovassiliou in Thessaloniki; Claudia Papayianni and Livadiotis in Halkidiki; Biblia Chora in Kavala; and Pavilidis in Drama. The wineries will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



Wine Roads of Northern Greece, tel 2310.281.617, www.wineroads.gr