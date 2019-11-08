NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Egyptian aircraft makes emergency landing in Athens

An Egyptian cargo aircraft which was forced to conduct an emergency landing at Athens International Airport on Friday morning due to a mechanical failure departed for its intended destination of Cologne a few hours later.

The pilot of the Egyptair Cargo flight 332 requested an emergency landing after seeing smoke in the cockpit. 

