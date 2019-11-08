Egyptian aircraft makes emergency landing in Athens
Online
An Egyptian cargo aircraft which was forced to conduct an emergency landing at Athens International Airport on Friday morning due to a mechanical failure departed for its intended destination of Cologne a few hours later.
An Egyptian cargo aircraft which was forced to conduct an emergency landing at Athens International Airport on Friday morning due to a mechanical failure departed for its intended destination of Cologne a few hours later.
The pilot of the Egyptair Cargo flight 332 requested an emergency landing after seeing smoke in the cockpit.