Testimony by Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos, one of 10 Greek officials implicated (but not incriminated) in the original Novartis investigation, points to political interference in the judicial handling of the probe, reports said Friday.



The testimony of Pikrammenos, a former president of the Council of State who briefly served as caretaker prime minister at the peak of Greece’s economic crisis in 2012, was on Friday forwarded to a parliamentary committee that is investigating the possible interference of former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos in the inquiry.



Pikrammenos’ testimony was forwarded to the panel as he allegedly named the politician it is probing, sources said.



It is expected that Pikrammenos will also be summoned by the committee which had been due to hear this week from Konstantinos Frouzis, the former vice president and general manager of Novartis Greece, but had to cancel its session after two SYRIZA MPs who had been ejected from the committee due to their status as witnesses insisted on attending.