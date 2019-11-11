Anniversary Show | Thessaloniki | To February 2

The Society for Macedonian Studies presents 130 pieces by acclaimed artists including Spyros Vassiliou, Loukas Venetoulias, Konstantinos Maleas, Alekos Fassianos and others, dating from the mid-19th century to the present day, for a show celebrating its 80th anniversary. The pieces have been selected to illustrate how the northern port city inspired these artists. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Society for Macedonian Studies Gallery, 2 Ethnikis Amynas, tel 2310.271.195, www.ems.gr