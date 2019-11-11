Callas Holograms | Athens | November 11 & 12

The Hellenic Cosmos cultural center is showcasing an innovative project by Base Hologram which uses cutting-edge technology to recreate some of the finest moments in the career of legendary Greek soprano Maria Callas. The hologram screenings on November 11 and 12 are enhanced with live music from the Greek National Opera Orchestra. Tickets for “Maria Callas: The Hologram Tour” are sold out on www.viva.gr, but there could be some last-minute cancellations. Call 11876 to find out.



Hellenic Cosmos, 254 Pireos, Tavros, tel 212.254.0314