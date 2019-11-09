Sugahspank! & The Swing Shoes | Athens | November 11

Radio Pepper Church Sessions presents Sugahspank! & The Swing Shoes, with special guest Moa Bones in an evening of swing numbers at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church in Athens on Monday, November 11. Sugahspank! & The Swing Shoes have been collaborating since 2008, performing together at venues and festivals in Greece and abroad, and have released two albums together. Moa Bones (aka Dimitris Aronis) is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Information and tickets are available from Radio Pepper 96.6 FM at 213.0189.066, pepper9660@gmail.com, www.pepper966.gr, and theswingshoes.bandcamp.com. Starts at 8.30 p.m.



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906