Greek Foreign Minister backs North Macedonia's EU prospects

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday reassured his North Macedonia counterpart Nikola Dimitrov of Greece’s support for the Balkan country’s prospects for joining the European Union while also underlining the need for the Prespes name deal to be honored to the letter.

Dendias met Dimitrov on the sidelines of the “Strategic Dialogue on the Western Balkans Leaders Summit,” an initiative of the World Economic Forum, in Geneva.

He was also to meet with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev for talks expected to focus on the Prespes deal and the decision by the European Council not to give Skopje a date for accession talks after objections by France.