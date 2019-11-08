ATHEX: Bourse slides 1.78 percent over the week

As daily turnover at Athinon Avenue fell to its lowest in a month on Friday, stocks reverted to a downward course, partly due to the absence of any changes in the MSCI Greece index as expected on Thursday, along with the rise in Greek bond yields.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 864.69 points, shedding 0.55 percent from Thursday’s 869.47 points. On a weekly basis it conceded 1.78 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.68 percent to 2,145 points and the banks index declined 2.35 percent.

Alpha Bank gave up 3.63 percent, National shrank 3.03 percent, Ellaktor parted with 2.53 percent and Cenergy Holdings decreased 1.65 percent. Contrary to expectations, Titan Cement was not removed from the MSCI index, and gained 2.66 percent on Friday, while Jumbo rose 0.72 percent.

In total 34 stocks registered gains, 56 sustained losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 34.6 million euros, down from Thursday’s 60.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 1.26 percent to close at 66.50 points.