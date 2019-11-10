While New Democracy was still in opposition, certain media-savvy politicians helped dismantle the SYRIZA government. Their efforts were later rewarded at the ballot box.

That said, governing the country entails a whole different set of demands and expectations. Recently, the administration has had to waste energy on damage control following controversial remarks that undermine its policies.

More specifically, conservative deputies who share the responsibility of the government without holding a ministerial position should avoid saying anything that might create the impression that their political language is solely aimed at self-promotion.

These officials must, at some point, realize that their overexposure in the media should have come to an end on election night.