Mercury transit visible from Greece on Monday

People in Greece will be able to witness a rare celestial show on Monday as Mercury passes between the sun and Earth, a phenomenon that is not expected to occur again until 2032.



The transit of Mercury is expected to be spotted in Greece shortly after 2.30 p.m. and will last for around five hours, according to experts.

For aficionados who do not have the equipment to view the phenomenon, it will be broadcast live around the world by NASA TV.

Readers are reminded that staring at the sun or trying to view it with telescopic equipment can seriously damage the eyes or cause blindness.