Authorities smash major trafficking racket with 29 arrests

Greek authorities on Saturday announced the breakup of a large human trafficking racket believed to have been producing forged travel documents for migrants and smuggling them to other European countries.

With the help of Greek Police special forces officers, Piraeus Port Authority officials arrested 29 suspected racket members including the two alleged ring leaders, aged 32 and 36. Police said they were all of “Asian” origin.



A raid on a suspected safe house in the Athens neighborhood of Kypseli believed to have been used by the racket led to the discovery of 27 undocumented migrants who had been awaiting their transfer out of Greece.

Searches of the suspects’ homes turned up 17 forged passports, numerous stamps and equipment used to forge passports and bank notes.