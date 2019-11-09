Israel-Hellenic Forum starts in Jerusalem on Tuesday

The Israel-Hellenic Forum will hold its first gathering in Jerusalem from Tuesday to Thursday.



More than 30 prominent journalists and academics from Greece and Cyprus will take part in the meeting, which will focus on the strategic importance of regional alliances, economic developments in the wider area, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US-Israeli ties, Israel’s relationship with Arab states, Greek-Jewish relations, innovation, tourism and humanitarian aid.

“It is our firm belief that the challenges facing Israel, Greece and Cyprus make it incumbent upon those who seek to promote a peaceful, inclusive and tolerant Eastern Mediterranean to promote this notion to civil society, in academia and to the public at large,” the director of the B’nai B’rith World Center in Jerusalem, Alan Schneider, said.