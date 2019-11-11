MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Athens fashion week showcases new talent

Thirty-seven new and established Greek and international fashion designers presented new trends for the upcoming season during the 26th edition of Athens Xclusive Designers Week, the capital’s official fashion week, which ends on Monday. The annual event, which took place this year at Zappeion Hall, also includes a competition for best new designer. The five-day fashion week is aimed at supporting the work of important homegrown and foreign designers and promoting exports in the industry. [Intime News]

