China's president Xi Jinping arrives in Athens

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Athens on a two-day official visit.

Xi was met at the Athens Airport by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

On Monday, Xi is due to meet President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who visited China last May, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Xi and Mitsotakis also met a few days ago, at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Xi and Mitsotakis will visit the port of Piraeus, Greece’s largest, majority owned by Chinese port operator Cosco. It is the largest Chinese investment in Greece and Cosco recently got the go-ahead for a new investment plan that includes the building of a new cargo terminal.

Xi will also attend the opening of Bank of China’s first branch in the country.

The two countries will sign a range of economic cooperation agreements as well as an extradition treaty.

On Tuesday, Xi will visit the Acropolis Museum before departing Athens.

[AP/Kathimerini]

