MONDAY

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during an official to Athens.

The US Embassy in Athens and its consular section, the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki and all US government offices in Greece will be closed in observance of Veterans Day, a US national holiday.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its October data on motor vehicle licenses.

Listed firm Philippos Nakas holds an extraordinary general meeting.

TUESDAY

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) presents its study titled “Strengthening Savings and Growth through the Capital Market” at the Athens Stock Exchange (110 Athinon), starting at 12.30 p.m. (Info: www.iobe.gr)

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes its 5th Youth Talks workshop, titled “Climate Change: Alternative Forms of Energy, or Actions a la Greta?” at the Hellenic Petroleum Academy (8A Himarras, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: s.xaidogiannou@amcham.gr)

The 4th Fur Shopping Festival opens at the Kastoria International Exhibition center. To Thursday. (Info: www.festival.furfairkastoria.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues its August statistics on building activity.

WEDNESDAY

The 15th People Management Executive Seminar, featuring author Richard Boyatzis, starts at 9 a.m. at Domaine Ariadne (90 Halkidos, Menidi, Athens). (Info: www.peoplemanagement.gr)

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) hosts a public discussion on “The Catalan Crisis,” with official guest Professor Ignacio Molina. The event will be in English and starts at noon at the Office of the European Parliament in Athens (8 Vassilissis Amalias). (Info: events@eliamep.gr)

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA), Enterprise Greece and the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE) leave for a business mission to Jordan. To Friday. (Info: 210.338.2342, tretzeka@acci.gr)

THURSDAY

The Federation of Industries of Greece (SBE) inaugurates the Thessaloniki Summit 2019. To Friday, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, with the participation of the prime ministers of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov, and North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev. In the context of the summit Mitsotakis will also have one-to-one meetings with Zaev and Borissov. (Info: www.thessalonikisummit.gr)

The 2nd NPLs Summit begins at the Divani Apollon Palace & Thalasso (10 Aghiou Nikolaou, Vouliagmeni). Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will be the keynote speaker. To Friday. (Info: nplsummit.ethosevents.eu)

The “Clawback & Pharmaceutical Expenditure” conference takes place at the Divani Caravel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens) from 9.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. (Info: www.clawback4pharma.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues its July data on museum and archaeological site attendance and the September readings of its import price index in industry.

Athens listed enterprise Mathios holds an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

The 100% Hotel Show opens at the Mediterranean Expo Center, Paiania, Eastern Attica. To November 18. (Info: www.hotelshow.gr)

The 9th Data Center Infrastructures Networking & Services Conference takes place at the Metropolitan Expo Center, next to Athens Airport. (Info: www.layerone.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority issues the September readings of its input/output price indexes in agricultural production.

Listed firm Epsilon Net holds an extraordinary general shareholders meeting.

SUNDAY

Anniversary of the 1973 Athens Polytechnic student uprising. Students, unions and others will stage a march to the US Embassy.