The government is banking on the hidden value of grid operator DEDDIE to attract major investors to the sale of this Public Power Corporation subsidiary. This hidden value lies in its capacity to become the basis for developing a fifth-generation (5G) mobile phone network.

Networks, such as the 5G system that will change people’s everyday lives and the global economy in the coming years, attract huge investor interest, and DEDDIE is believed to fulfill the requirements of those active in the industry.

The new management of PPC, led by Giorgos Stassis, is already working toward the utilization of the DEDDIE network, as shown by the company’s presence in the tender for a public-private partnership for the development of ultra-fast broadband networks in areas outside the strategy of telecommunication providers.

The fact that 5G technology requires infrastructure with a dense network of optical fibers supported by an electricity supply renders DEDDIE the sole company today with a nationwide network ready for utilization. The DEDDIE network stretches along 239,236 kilometers, covering all of the country’s regions including the islands. While this infrastructure may be old, due to insufficient maintenance in recent years, it could prove a real treasure for PPC and DEDDIE as the role of distribution networks is growing.