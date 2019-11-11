AUEB to shut down this week

The Senate of the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) has decided to shut down the university this week after police found several items on the premises used by rioting anarchists.

The shut down will run through Sunday, November 17, the 46th anniversary of a student uprising against the ruling dictatorshipof the time. Anarchists and others on the extreme left use the day, and the traditional march toward the US Embassy, as cover to attack police forces and inflict damage on property in the Athens center.

Police found in a university room shafts, full face masks, motorcycle helmets, rocks and pieces of marble used by rioters to attack and to mask themselves.

AUEB has been used in the past, before a recent change in the so-called “asylum” law, as a safe haven for would-be rioters, who also used the premises to prepare firebombs.