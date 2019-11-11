Transfers of refugees and migrants from the islands continue

As government efforts to decongest overcrowded camps on the islands of the eastern Aegean continued, 72 refugees and migrants from Chios and 69 from Leros arrived by ferry at the port of Piraeus on Monday morning.

The new arrivals boarded coaches that will transfer them to accommodation facilities on the mainland, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Another 72 refugees and migrants from Samos were brought to Piraeus late Sunday night.