EMY issues weather warning for next three days

Greece’s National Meteorological Service (EMY) warned on Monday of storms, hail and strong winds which are expected to hit the country as of Tuesday, starting from the western regions.

According to the emergency bulletin, storms are forecast for the Ionian islands, Epirus, western Greece on Tuesday morning and then for the southern and western Peloponnese and western Macedonia on Tuesday night.



Gale-force winds will affect the western parts on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, heavy rain will fall in central Macedonia, the eastern Peloponnese, Evia and Attica. Crete and the Aegean islands will experience the same bad weather later in the day.



On Thursday, the wet weather front will move to Thrace, the islands of the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese.