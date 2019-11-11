Qi Baishi | Athens | November 12 - January 12

Dreamy landscapes and the beauty of nature are key motifs in the work of Qi Baishi (1865-1957), a self-taught Chinese artist who drew inspiration from the painters of the early Qing Dynasty. In cooperation with the Beijing Fine Art Academy, the B&M Theocharakis Foundation is presenting a selection of his work in “Qi Baishi: The Mysterious East,” running through January 12. Opening hours are Fridays to Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



B&M Theocharakis Foundation, 9 Vassilissis Sofias & Merlin, tel 210.361.1206