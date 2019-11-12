Alt Rockers | Athens | November 12

United We Fly continues its Taste the Music 2 season of concerts at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church in Athens on Tuesday, November 12, with a program that is certain to whet the appetite of alternative rock fans. The lineup features musician and singer-songwriter Mick Harvey, best known for his long-term collaborations with Nick Cave, multi-instrumentalist J.P. Shilo of Hungry Ghosts and the Blackeyed Susans, Sonic Youth and Sun Kil Moon drummer Steve Shelley and bassist Glenn Lewis of the Australian Cambodian Space Project, who are performing a series of shows around Europe together. Tickets cost 22-25 euros from viva.gr or by calling 13855, 211.770.0000 or 211.760.3000. For more information, visit www.unitedwefly.com. Starts at 8 p.m.



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906