Greece, China sign joint statement on strengthening partnership

Greece and China have signed a joint statement on Strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership it was announced Monday.



The announcement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping paid an official visit to Athens during which he met with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



Below is the full statement.



1. The two sides agreed that China-Greece relations have made substantial progress since the establishment of diplomatic ties 47 years ago. Against the backdrop of complex and profound changes in the international situation, the two sides, guided by the principle of mutual respect and mutual benefit, have worked to deepen the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership, which serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, and is conducive to maintaining world peace and stability and promoting global development and prosperity.



2. The two sides agreed that close exchanges between the leaders of the two countries play an important guiding role in promoting the development of bilateral relations. The two sides pledge to deepen and reinforce their cooperation based on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries. The foreign ministries of the two countries will further enhance the political consultations between them in accordance with the Protocol on Political Consultations signed between the Foreign Ministries of Greece and China in February 2000.



3. The two sides reaffirmed their respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as mutual understanding and support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns. Greece reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China principle, its respect for China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and its support for the unification of China. China recognized Greece's constructive role in promοting stability, security and prosperity in southeast Europe, the Mediterranean and the Balkans.



4. China reiterated its support for the EU integration process and recognizes Greece’s important role in promoting the EU-China partnership.



5. The two sides reaffirmed their support for multilateralism and international system on the basis of international law and with the United Nations (UN) at its core. They further reiterated their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law. They also reiterate their respect to universally accepted norms of international relations. The two sides will strengthen coordination and cooperation in the UN and other international organizations and will work with a view to inaugurate a new era of international relations based on mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation.



6. China and Greece attach importance to marine sustainable development. The two sides are willing to further boost maritime collaborations and reaffirm their commitment to international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



7. The two sides agreed to promote openness and inclusiveness in building an open global economy, oppose all forms of protectionism and unilateralism, jointly uphold the WTO-centered multilateral trading regime, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all.



8. The two sides will work together to advance and deepen China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership and forge partnerships for peace, growth, reform and civilization. Both sides agreed that the cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) is a beneficial complement to China-EU relations. Greece appreciates its joining the China-CEEC cooperation mechanism and is ready to play a positive role within the mechanism to more forward China-CEEC cooperation.



9. The two sides will implement the M.O.U. on Cooperation within the framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative through cooperation projects such as Port of Piraeus, and implementing the 2020-2022 cooperation plan in key areas, signed between the National Development and Reform Commission of China and the Development and Investment Ministry of Greece in 2019. The two sides will strengthen customs cooperation on trade facilitation and security, both bilaterally and in the framework of China-Europe Land-Sea Express Line.



10. China welcomes and appreciates Greece’s decision to establish a Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. The two sides are willing to encourage and support Chinese and European airline companies for more airline connections between China and Greece.



11. The two sides will make efforts to develop and strengthen economic and technical cooperation by following their respective laws and regulations, international obligations and various agreements between China and the EU, acting in line with the principle of mutual benefit, and making full use of dialogue and consultation mechanisms such as China-Greece Joint Committee on Economy and Trade.



12. The two sides are willing to deepen bilateral cooperation in fields such as agricultural policy, research and food safety, to facilitate the trade of agricultural and food products, through acceleration of relevant procedures, and to promote Greece’s exports of quality agricultural products that meet China's requirements.



13. The two sides will take the opportunity of the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Agreement on scientific and technology cooperation to comprehensively deepen cooperation on science, technology innovation and personnel exchanges to synergize their strategies of science and innovation under the framework of Joint Commission on Science and Technology Cooperation, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the Action Plan on Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation. Within this framework the two sides will support jointly funded research projects, joint laboratories, cooperations among science parks cooperation and technology transfers and work together to implement the Executive Program on “Research & Technology Cooperation between China and Greece 2019-2021”.



14. The two sides will strengthen cooperation on territorial spatial planning, protection and restoration of the environment , marine economy, comprehensive marine management and basic marine research.



15. The two sides agreed that China and Greece, both as the most important cradles of civilizations in human history and culture, should strengthen cooperation in the fields of cultural heritage, archaeology, art, education and tourism, enhance people to people exchanges and non-governmental ties in various forms, and further deepen the traditional friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples. The two sides are ready to give favorable consideration to activities such as hosting Culture and Tourism Year in Greece and China in 2021.



16. The two sides also agreed to steadily reinforce their cooperation on tourism by promoting the Hellenic culture in China and the Chinese culture in Greece.



17. As co-sponsors of the Ancient Civilizations Forum, China and Greece are willing to deepen cooperation under this multilateral framework and enhance its international visibility and influence.