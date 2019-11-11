Revised penal code toughens terms for rapists, traffickers, cracks down on blasphemy

An overhaul of the penal code by the conservative government foresees tougher penalties for migrant trafficking, rape and child abuse, as well as the reinstatement of penalties for blasphemy, according to statements by Justice Minister Costas Tsiaras before a parliamentary committee.

Among other provisions, the bill foresees the tripling of prison terms for those found guilty of trafficking undocumented migrants.

Convicted rapists will face at least 10 years in prison compared to the current 5-15 years.

Another provision foresees jail sentence of up to two years for blaspheming in public. Blasphemy laws had existed in Greece but were abolished by the previous leftist government earlier this year.