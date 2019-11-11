Court to review release of police officer who killed teen Grigoropoulos

The Supreme Court prosecutor's office has decided to review the release in summer of Epaminondas Korkoneas, a police special guard convicted for the deadly shooting in December 2008 of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia, it emerged on Monday.

Korkoneas was released from a high-security prison in Domokos, near Lamia in central Greece, in July after a Lamia appeals court reduced his term from life to 13 years. He had already served 11 years of his life sentence in addition to the time he spent in prison pending his initial trial and conviction.

The ruling was issued on the basis of a new legal code which came into effect just before the elections.

The decision to review the ruling came after the Supreme Court prosecutor's office deemed that there were insufficient grounds for Korkoneas to be shown leniency.

The next step is for the court's criminal section to review the decision.