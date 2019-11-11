Police conduct drug raid at Gazi nightclub

Ten people were arrested on drug possession charges during a raid on a nightclub in the Gazi district of Athens, police said on Monday.



The raid, which took place early on Sunday morning, led to the seizure of 12.6 grams of cannabis, 3.5 grams of cocaine, 1.7 grams of heroin, 3.2 grams of MDMA and at least 20 pills.



Among those arrested were customers, staff and management of the club.