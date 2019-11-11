Tsitsipas finally beats nemesis in London opener

Stefanos Tsitsipas has finally overpowered his nemesis Daniil Medvedev, beating the Russian 7-6 (5), 6-4 in their opening match at the ATP Finals in London Monday. The sixth-seeded Greek had been beaten by US Open runner-up Medvedev in all five previous encounters. “It is one of the toughest and most important victories of my career,” Tsitsipas said after his win on the indoor hard court at the O2 Arena. “It's not easy coming in knowing you've lost five times before [to Medvedev] but this victory means a lot to me, this crowd means a lot to me... [There are] Greek flags everywhere – it almost feels like I'm playing in Athens.” World number one Rafael Nadal was facing defending champion Alexander Zverev later in the day in the same group. [AP]