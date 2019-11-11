ATHEX: Benchmark slips below 860 pts on weak turnover

Greek stocks retained on Monday their southbound course set last week, with the benchmark losing just over 1 percent and trading volume remaining low, following the warning by Moody’s that the global economy appears headed toward a slowdown.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 855.92 points, shedding 1.01 percent from Friday’s 864.69 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.95 percent to 2,124.65 points.

The banks index declined 1.87 percent, as Piraeus decreased 3.83 percent, Alpha lost 2.30 percent, National eased 1.15 percent and Eurobank parted with 1.14 percent. Ellaktor conceded 2.01 percent and GEK Terna fell 1.78 percent.

In total 25 stocks posted gains, 69 took losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 42.8 million euros, up from last Friday’s 34.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange shrank 0.57 percent to close at 66.12 points.