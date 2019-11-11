Just four in every 10 Greeks (41.1 percent) aged from 55 to 64 years are active in the labor market, with the employment rate of men and women in this age group being the second lowest in the European Union, behind Luxembourg, according to statistics for 2018 released on Monday by Eurostat.

At the same time, in the entire block of 28 countries, the employment rate in the 55-64 age group came to 65 percent for men and 52 percent for women.

Eurostat noted that the longer a worker delays their retirement, the more pension rights they collect while they could save more via a private pension policy.