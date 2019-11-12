Police clear fourth squat in Exarcheia

File photo

More than 100 refugees and migrants were evicted by police from a building in the Exarchia district, central Athens, on Tuesday morning, the state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The squat, known as “Clandestina” and located on Bouboulinas 42 street, had been evacuated again back in April this year. A few days later, the squatters returned.

The foreign nationals who were evicted were led to the police’s aliens bureau for identification and will then be distributed to other accommodation facilities.

Officers have sealed off the street.