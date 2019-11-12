Traffic disruptions in central Athens for Xi's visit to the Acropolis Museum

Streets around Athens’ main Syntagma square, the Hilton hotel and the Acropolis Hill will be closed off to traffic on Tuesday morning, to facilitate Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the Acropolis Museum, authorities said.

Xi, who is on an official two-day visit to Athens, will be accompanied by Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

The visit to the museum will be Xi’s last engagement before he leaves Athens. Authorities will close off avenues leading to the city’s international airport.

On Monday, the Chinese leader met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and signed 16 agreements for cooperation on sectors ranging from transport, investments and agri-food products, to crime prevention and culture.

They include a plan to push ahead with a 600 million euros investment by Cosco Shipping into Greece’s largest port, Piraeus, as part of efforts to boost its role as a hub in rapidly growing trade between Asia and Europe.