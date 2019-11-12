Police seeking robbers behind fifth smash-and-grab

Authorities in Athens are seeking the perpetrators behind a robbery in which a car were used to smash through the front windows of an electronics shop before the premises were looted.

The unidentified robbers drove a car through a store in the district of Peristeri, west of central Athens, at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, before grabbing valuable items.

They then abandoned the stolen vehicle on the spot and fled with another car which was later found abandoned in the district of Kallithea.

This is the fifth smash-and-grab burglary in Athens, in which a car was used to crash into businesses in different parts of the capital in recent months, though it is not clear whether they have been carried out by the same people or gang.

Authorities have launched an investigation.