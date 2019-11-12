Two suspects testify over alleged terror group links

Two men who were arrested last Saturday during a sweeping counter-terrorism operation in Athens appeared before an examining magistrate on Tuesday.

The suspects, aged 41 and 45, are accused of involvement in terrorism activities as alleged members of the Revolutionary Self-Defense terrorist group, and of possession of explosives and firearms.

They have also been linked to a robbery at a betting shop in the Athens suburb of Holargos in October.

A third suspect, a 39-year-old woman, has been detained for violating firearms laws. She is believed to be the partner of another suspect, a 46-year-old anarchist, who remains at large.

Abut 50 people, friends and supporters of the suspects, gathered outside the Evelpidon court complex in downtown Athens to express their solidarity.

During the raids in13 houses, officers seized five AK-47 assault rifles, a submachine gun, two pistols, detonators, dynamite, TNT and grenades.